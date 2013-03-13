Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Receives Approval for Summer Enrichment Program

Also on Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara school district reports an operating deficit of more than $900,000 and gives notice to eight full-time math teachers

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | March 13, 2013 | 3:19 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has received approval to operate a summer school program for high school students out of San Marcos High School’s campus, thanks to unanimous support from the Santa Barbara Unified School District board on Tuesday night.

The foundation had a facilities use agreement with the district and an agreement for the district to give students credit for the courses being offered in the summer program.

The foundation’s executive director, Margie Yahyavi, said the organization will now work on a course schedule with the help of district counselors and teachers. It’s a fee-based program, and the foundation is putting up the financial backing, including payments for the district to use its classrooms — $38 per classroom per day and $88 per computer lab per day.

“We’re trying to encourage our nonprofit partners and the community to work with us on this and find funding, and assist us to get funding so every child who wants to participate in the program will be able to,” she said. “We’re working very hard on that, actually.”

The foundation decided to use San Marcos’ campus because it’s centrally located, has bus stops nearby and the principals suggested it as the best choice.

“As much as we would like to have it at all three high schools, we need to hunker down and do it right the first year,” Yahyavi said.

Board members were quick to note that the program is not a partnership with the district, so SBUSD has no say in the courses offered, teachers hired or fees charged.

The curriculum will be enrichment courses, not remedial courses that cater to students who failed classes; the district still provides a program for those students who have fallen behind on credits, according to Superintendent Dave Cash.

Yahyavi said she is working with school counselors to identify overflowing classes so the summer schedule can help the flow of classes during the year, but not enroll too many students so sections get eliminated during the school year.

Santa Barbara City College is offering one summer sessions this year, June 17 to July 27.

“I think there are some kids taking courses at SBCC which is really appropriate for them, and others who would rather take classes in a more familiar setting with their high school counterparts,” Yahyavi said. “I think there’s room for both.”

She has also talked to performing arts and vocal music teachers about creating some courses so students from all district high schools can join together for class and performances over the summer.

“We’re really, really excited about this,” foundation board member Brian Robinson said. “I can’t think of a better organization to put kids in the classroom over the summer and put teachers to work.”

The school board also heard a budget update — the district hopes not to end the year with an operating deficit, though it reports one of $942,695 now — and gave notice to eight full-time math teachers. It’s possible that some could come back, funded by parcel tax or other revenues.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 