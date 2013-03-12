Fire Crews Respond to Gas Leak on Santa Barbara’s Westside

A gas line was struck outside a residential home on Santa Barbara’s Lower Westside on Tuesday, and crews were working to replace the punctured pipe.

A call reporting the leak at 632 W. Cota St. came in at 2:05 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Lee Waldron, who was on the scene Tuesday.

A construction crew struck the line while digging outside the home, and two fire engines responded to the area, where crews were able to clamp off the leak.

As of 2:40 p.m., engines from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department were blocking entrance and exit to the street.

Waldron said the leak was small and that crews had advised nearby neighbors to keep their doors and windows shut while the repairs were being done.

He said gas company officials were on the scene to repair the leak.

