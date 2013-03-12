Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Junior High to Come Alive with ‘The Sound of Music’

By John Douglas for The Sound of Music | March 12, 2013 | 12:44 p.m.

The Sound of Music will be performed at Goleta Valley Junior High School this weekend.

The production will feature a talented cast supported by a full orchestra comprised of mostly Dos Pueblos High School student musicians, as well as members of the community.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults, and are available at the door.

The Sound of Music is directed by Matt Tavianini, and the music director is Carolyn Ross.

Goleta Valley Junior High School is located at 6100 Stow Canyon Road. Call 805.967.3486 for more information.

— John Douglas represents The Sound of Music production.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 