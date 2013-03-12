Goleta Valley Junior High to Come Alive with ‘The Sound of Music’

The Sound of Music will be performed at Goleta Valley Junior High School this weekend.

The production will feature a talented cast supported by a full orchestra comprised of mostly Dos Pueblos High School student musicians, as well as members of the community.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults, and are available at the door.

The Sound of Music is directed by Matt Tavianini, and the music director is Carolyn Ross.

Goleta Valley Junior High School is located at 6100 Stow Canyon Road. Call 805.967.3486 for more information.

— John Douglas represents The Sound of Music production.