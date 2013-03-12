Too-Tall Delivery Truck Hits Train Bridge in Montecito

An Oxnard truck driver hit a Union Pacific Railroad bridge in Montecito on Tuesday morning, but didn’t appear to cause any damage to the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Daniel Wallace, 35, of Oxnard was making deliveries in a box truck about 9 a.m. and took the Los Patos Way southbound exit off Highway 101.

Wallace’s truck was more than 12 feet 2 inches tall, and he didn’t notice the low clearance warning signs and struck the bridge, according to the CHP collision report.

Caltrans closed off the ramp temporarily while a tow truck pulled the truck out from under the bridge.

A Union Pacific bridge manager was on the scene and deemed the bridge safe, though the trestles have some scuff marks from the collision, according to the CHP.

