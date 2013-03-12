Network Hardware Resale to Host Business After-Hours Chamber Mixer

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s March Business After-Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Network Hardware Resale, 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta.

Don’t miss this chance to tour one of the largest equipment stocking warehouses on the South Coast.

Network Hardware Resale is opening its state-of-the-art, 60,000-square-foot North American Distribution Center for the March mixer.

Mix and mingle with the experts at NHR as they take you on a tour of the facility alongside tasty appetizers, beer and wine.

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers and at the door. Don’t forget to bring your IT manager! Click here to register.

For more information, contact Shelby Sim at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x5.