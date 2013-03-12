Police Seek Suspect in Sexual Assault at Goleta Hotel

A 58-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted in her hotel room Tuesday morning while sleeping at the Holiday Inn at 5650 Calle Real in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the victim, who lives out of the area, woke up about 6 a.m. to find a man climbing on top of her. He covered the victim’s mouth and grabbed her, and the victim fought back and yelled.

During the struggle, Hoover said, the victim was struck in the face and received minor injuries.

She said the attacker ran out of the hotel room, and the victim called for help.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Hoover said an investigation is under way to determine how the suspect gained entry into the hotel room.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s with a “baby face,” medium build and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a light blue or gray button-up shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen the suspect is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives Bureau at 805.681.4150.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.