Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Honors GVJH’s Amy McMillan with Teacher Recognition Award

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that Amy McMillan of Goleta Valley Junior High is a recipient of the Teacher Recognition Award.

McMillan serves as a seventh-grade teacher specializing in English language arts. She works tirelessly with a positive attitude to educate youths by improving their reading and writing skills.

Her dedication to her students and her sincere concern for their future makes McMillan an invaluable asset to the community.

A native of Northern California, McMillan attended UCSB, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in English and Spanish before going on to complete her master’s degree in education. She spent a few years with Santa Barbara Junior High before moving to Goleta Valley Junior High.

McMillan is known to teach a real world strategy of reading and writing, asking her students to read and write about situations that impact their own lives. She strives to help all of her students become proud readers and writers, giving them confidence in their own skills to prepare them for life ahead.

McMillan is a very decorated educator. She received the Bialis Foundation Mentor Teacher Award and the Pacific Coast Teacher Innovation Network Award in 2011, and she was recently selected to implement a grant to match technology with the new Common Core Standards in the State of California.

For her service to her students and our community, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is proud to recognize Amy McMillan with a Teacher Recognition Award.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays.

— Chris Clemens represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.