Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Honors GVJH’s Amy McMillan with Teacher Recognition Award

By Chris Clemens for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara | March 12, 2013 | 2:59 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that Amy McMillan of Goleta Valley Junior High is a recipient of the Teacher Recognition Award.

McMillan serves as a seventh-grade teacher specializing in English language arts. She works tirelessly with a positive attitude to educate youths by improving their reading and writing skills.

Her dedication to her students and her sincere concern for their future makes McMillan an invaluable asset to the community.

A native of Northern California, McMillan attended UCSB, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in English and Spanish before going on to complete her master’s degree in education. She spent a few years with Santa Barbara Junior High before moving to Goleta Valley Junior High.

McMillan is known to teach a real world strategy of reading and writing, asking her students to read and write about situations that impact their own lives. She strives to help all of her students become proud readers and writers, giving them confidence in their own skills to prepare them for life ahead.

McMillan is a very decorated educator. She received the Bialis Foundation Mentor Teacher Award and the Pacific Coast Teacher Innovation Network Award in 2011, and she was recently selected to implement a grant to match technology with the new Common Core Standards in the State of California.

For her service to her students and our community, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is proud to recognize Amy McMillan with a Teacher Recognition Award.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays.

— Chris Clemens represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 