The Samarkand Retirement Community Receives Five-Star Rating

The nursing home at The Samarkand retirement community received five stars, the highest possible overall rating, in U.S. News & World Report’s fifth annual Best Nursing Homes.

The report is available exclusively online by clicking here.

Out of nearly 16,000 nursing homes nationwide, the ratings highlight the top homes in each city and state. The goal is to help users find a home with a strong track record of good care. Of the 74 nursing homes on the Central Coast, 27 received an overall five-star rating from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“We’re proud to offer the very best to rehab patients and seniors on California’s Central Coast,” said Dwayne Gabrielson, Samarkand health care administrator. “Our five-star rating reflects the commitment of each employee at our skilled nursing center.”

Best Nursing Homes draws on CMS data in three categories — health inspections, level of nurse staffing and quality of care — and gives each an overall rating. U.S. News awarded the “Best Nursing Home” designation to homes that earned an overall rating of five stars from CMS in January.

“Fewer than one out of every five nursing homes got an overall rating of five stars,” said Avery Comarow, U.S. News’ health rankings editor. “All seniors deserve the best nursing care available, and these are homes that merit their consideration by demonstrating such high quality.”

The Samarkand is a faith-based, nationally accredited, nonprofit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities Inc., which is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church.

Click here for more information.

— Wendy D’Alessandro represents The Samarkand.