Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Sansum Clinic, Towbes Group Break Ground on New Medical Center

By Jill Fonte for the Sansum Clinic | March 12, 2013 | 11:13 p.m.

Sansum Clinic and The Towbes Group held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to kick off construction of a new medical office park on the Foothill Triangle property at the southwest corner of Foothill and Cieneguitas roads in Santa Barbara.

“This is a significant time in the history of our clinic,” said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic. “There are many changes taking place in the health-care industry. This new center will enable us to prepare for the future needs of the community by expanding access to quality care in modern facilities with the latest equipment and technology.”

The Sansum Clinic Foothill Medical Center will consist of two buildings of approximately 60,000 square feet of medical office space.

The larger building along Foothill Road will have medical offices and an ambulatory surgery center, which will enable Sansum Clinic to align departments with similar needs strategically under one roof. The smaller building at the southeast corner of the lot will house the Sansum Clinic Eye Care Center.

The center will provide patients with personalized care in a multispecialty facility equipped with the most advanced technology and will enable the clinic to continue to recruit the best and the brightest health-care professionals from across the nation.

The medical center was designed by local architect Richard Six of Lenvik & Minor Architects, whose other designs include Lazy Acres, Loreto Plaza and Ralph’s downtown.

The approval process included annexation of the property to the City of Santa Barbara. Construction will take place throughout 2013, with an anticipated opening in mid-2014.

Before building a multispecialty clinic in Lompoc in 2003, the last facility Sansum Clinic built from the ground up was the multispecialty clinic at 317 W. Pueblo St. in 1976.

Speakers at Tuesday’s groundbreaking includes Michael Towbes, chairman and owner of The Towbes Group, Ransohoff and Santa Barbara City Councilman Randy Rowse.

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for the Sansum Clinic.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 