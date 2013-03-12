UCSB Arts & Lectures Raises $9 Million to Date in Fundraising Campaign

UCSB Arts & Lectures has raised $9 million to date in the Campaign for Arts & Lectures.

Miller McCune Executive Director of Arts & Lectures Celesta Billeci announced the amount during her pre-show remarks at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra concert with legendary Wynton Marsalis on Sunday at The Granada Theatre — the closing night of the two-week Arts & Lectures Winter Festival.

“We’re grateful to the co-chairs of our Council for Arts & Lectures, Dan Burnham and Sara Miller McCune, as well as all the members of the council for their incredible work and generous support on behalf of the campaign,” Billeci said. “We also thank all those who made early major and leadership gifts to this effort.”

The Campaign for Arts & Lectures is the first major fundraising campaign in the history of the 53-year-old UC Santa Barbara program and seeks to raise $20 million over five years. Funds will be split evenly between a permanent endowment and annual support.

The campaign was in a silent phase for a year and a half before launching its public phase on Feb. 25 with the Arts & Lectures Winter Festival.

Featuring 14 events over 14 days, the Winter Festival drew crowds of up to 2,200 people per night, with several sold-out shows, including two nights of the Best of the 37th Annual Banff Mountain Film Festival, the opening event featuring string theorist Brian Greene and the closing night concert by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

For more information about the Campaign for Arts & Lectures, click here or call Arts & Lectures’ development office at 805.893.2174.

— Karna Hughes is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.