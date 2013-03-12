UCSB Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery on Campus

UCSB police arrested a suspect in an attempted strong-arm robbery on Monday outside the Santa Catalina Residence Hall.

Fernando Arroyo, 30, was arrested about 3:20 p.m. as a suspect in the robbery, which occurred at midnight near the hall’s bike racks.

Police say a man tried to take personal items belonging to the victim. After a brief struggle and without any of the victim’s property, the suspect was seen running eastbound on El Colegio Road.

The victim provided a description of the suspect, who was observed loitering Monday afternoon by the Student Resource Building on campus.

He was apprehended and placed under arrest on charges of felony attempt strong-arm robbery and battery on a person.

