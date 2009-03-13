Heritage Oaks Bancorp: Raver Named Executive Vice President

Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ: HEOP), parent company of Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First Bank in Santa Barbara, recently announced the promotion of William “Bill” Raver to the position of executive vice president/general counsel. For the past three years, Raver has served the bank in the capacity of compliance officer and was promoted to general counsel in July 2008. In his newly expanded role, he will now oversee legal, compliance, regulatory, and corporate governance, as well as risk management issues.

“Bill brings to our organization a wealth of experience with 23 years as a practicing attorney,” said Larry Ward, Heritage Oaks’ president and CEO. “His expertise in the legal and regulatory arenas has allowed our organization to build an outstanding compliance infrastructure which will be extremely beneficial as we grow over the next several years.”

Raver earned his law degree from Western State University, where he was class valedictorian. He worked in the legal departments at American Savings & Loan Association and Home Savings & Loan. He has also worked at a large law firm in Los Angeles and in private practice in Cambria.

Before joining Heritage Oaks, he served as president of the San Luis Obispo County Bar Association and was a board member of the Coast Unified School District. He is a current board member of the San Luis Obispo Community Foundation and has previously served as a director of Greenspace, The Cambria Land Trust, Friends of the Elephant Seal and the San Luis Obispo Legal Alternatives Corp.

Raver and his wife have two children, and they have lived in San Luis Obispo County since 1989.

Mitch Massey is Heritage Oaks Bancorp’ssenior vice president/marketing.