National Charity League: Ticktockers Make a Difference at McKinley School

59 girls — and their moms — pitch in to help with a workday for art classes

By Kathryn Wrench | March 14, 2009 | 11:53 p.m.

The National Charity League of Santa Barbara and all of its Ticktocker classes joined with the teachers at McKinley School on a recent workday. Organized by the McKinley art teachers, it included the assistance of 59 Ticktockers.

Patty Zylstra, a National Charity League member for five years with her daughters, worked with the Ticktocker Council to organize the event.

“All these girls are really busy with school and sports but they have taken their personal time to offer their support,” she said, adding, “I am really proud of them for giving back to our community.”

In addition, to the “Ticktocker Day” NCL mothers and daughters support the academic achievement of McKinley’s 450 students by helping in the kindergarten through sixth-grade classrooms. Activities include volunteering during summer school as classroom teacher aides, working in the library after-school program, and babysitting Thursday evenings during English classes. Their collective volunteer efforts during the 2008-2009 year have exceeded 685 service hours at the school from April 2008 to March 2009.

“We at McKinley School are so grateful to NCL for the many hours they give our students,” said McKinley principal Emilio M. Handall. “We have a student body of 450 and many of our families cannot offer the volunteer time to work with our youngsters after school. NCL has aided our programs immensely.

“Our teachers have expressed tremendous appreciation for their efforts,” he said. “Our children love working with the girls in the reading program.”

Click here for a slide show of National Charity League at McKinley School.

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 236 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

— Kathryn Wrench is a National Charity League of Santa Barbara parent.

