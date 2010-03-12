2 Local Executives to Discuss Weathering the Recession

The CPA/Law Society hosts Glenn Lucas of UCSB and Ron Werft of Cottage Health System for a March 25 luncheon

How did the two largest employers in Santa Barbara County weather the recession?

The CPA/Law Society of Santa Barbara County will present Glenn Lucas, executive vice chancellor at UCSB, and Ronald Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health System, as the featured speakers at an event from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 25 at the Canary Hotel.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 for society members and $35 for nonmembers.

Lunch options are grilled salmon, chopped chicken salad or cheese angolotti. E-mail reservations and lunch selection to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Attendees should RSVP by March 22.

Make checks payable to CPA/Law Society and remit upon luncheon reservation, or mail payments to Tina Benavides; 1123 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing coordinator for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.