Feeling Somewhat Off Today? Did You Set Your Clock Forward?

If you’re a bit disoriented because the day seems darker in the morning and lighter in the evening, relax. Daylight-saving time started at 2 a.m. Sunday so you’ll need to “spring forward” and set your clock ahead by an hour.

For the next eight months, we’ll have that extra hour of daylight in the evenings — until the nation returns to Standard Time on Nov. 7.

The daylight-saving switch was moved up to the second Sunday in March three years ago, when the Energy Policy Act of 2005 was enacted. The switch was made to save more energy, although there is conflicting data about that. A 2007 study by the California Energy Commission found no significant change in the amount of energy use because of the additional daylight.

While you’re changing your clocks, it’s also a good idea to check your smoke- and carbon-monoxide detector batteries, as well as other infrequent but recommended tasks, such as resetting your thermostat.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.