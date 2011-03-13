Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:48 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts Collect 12,000 Pounds of Food for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Los Padres Council's annual Scouting for Food drive draws support from throughout the South Coast

By Andrew Royster for the Boy Scouts of America's Los Padres Council | March 13, 2011 | 10:50 p.m.

Thanks to the great support from the Santa Barbara community, local Scouts collected more than 12,000 pounds of food during this month’s Scouting for Food drive. Nearly 250 Scouts from all over the South Coast conducted a food drive over the past two weekends to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

One of the points in the Scout Law is, “A Scout is helpful” and the Scouting for Food drive is one of the ways Scouts help those in need in our community. Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council went door to door collecting bags of canned food in neighborhoods throughout Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito and Santa Barbara.

The Scouting for Food drive is conducted annually in March for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The Los Padres Council has been serving families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since 1917. The council is divided into five districts, with the South Coast District serving the southern section of Santa Barbara County.

The council’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. The council served more than 5,000 youth through its Scouting programs in 2010.

The Los Padres Council is happy to partner with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara again this year for its annual Scouting for Food drive. The foodbank’s mission “is to provide nourishment to those in need by acquiring and distributing safe nutritious foods via local agencies and providing education to solve hunger and nutrition problems in Santa Barbara County.” In 2010, the foodbank distributed 9.2 million pounds of food from its warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Click here for more information about the Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Click here for more information on the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Follow the foodbank on Twitter: @FoodbankSBC. Become a fan on Facebook.

— Andrew Royster is district executive for the Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council.

Boy Scouts transfer bags of food they collected to bins at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
Boy Scouts transfer bags of food they collected to bins at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. (Los Padres Council photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 