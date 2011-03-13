Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts Collect 12,000 Pounds of Food for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Thanks to the great support from the Santa Barbara community, local Scouts collected more than 12,000 pounds of food during this month’s Scouting for Food drive. Nearly 250 Scouts from all over the South Coast conducted a food drive over the past two weekends to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

One of the points in the Scout Law is, “A Scout is helpful” and the Scouting for Food drive is one of the ways Scouts help those in need in our community. Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council went door to door collecting bags of canned food in neighborhoods throughout Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito and Santa Barbara.

The Scouting for Food drive is conducted annually in March for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The Los Padres Council has been serving families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since 1917. The council is divided into five districts, with the South Coast District serving the southern section of Santa Barbara County.

The council’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. The council served more than 5,000 youth through its Scouting programs in 2010.

The Los Padres Council is happy to partner with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara again this year for its annual Scouting for Food drive. The foodbank’s mission “is to provide nourishment to those in need by acquiring and distributing safe nutritious foods via local agencies and providing education to solve hunger and nutrition problems in Santa Barbara County.” In 2010, the foodbank distributed 9.2 million pounds of food from its warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

— Andrew Royster is district executive for the Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council.