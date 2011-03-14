Channel City Kennel Club Sponsors ‘Dog Show’ Practice Day on Sunday at Girsh Park

Dog owners and their four-legged companions get a chance to practice conformation, obedience and Rally — with no experience necessary

The Channel City Kennel Club will hold its 41st American Kennel Club-Sanctioned Match on Sunday at Goleta’s Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road.

The purpose of an AKC-sanctioned match is to provide an opportunity for dog owners and their canine pals to “practice” being in a dog show and to demonstrate what would be expected of them when they show their dog at an official AKC trial. A match is a dress rehearsal for the “real thing.” (CCKC offers the “real thing,” at AKC trials twice a year.)

At this match, dog owners are invited to come out for fun and a chance to observe or participate in the day’s events. There will be several areas in which to practice or compete. The first will be in the Breed Ring, where a dog and its handler demonstrates how closely the dog’s appearance and temperament matches the ideal of its breed as described in the official AKC Breed Standards. Next, there will be an Obedience ring, where dogs and their trainers can check their progress and preparedness for obedience competition at an AKC trial.

Finally, there will be dogs doing practice runs in the Rally rings. Rally is a new competitive sport that requires some basic obedience skills. Each team works its way around a planned course performing prescribed maneuvers indicated by signs in the ground. The team is timed for speed and accuracy. It’s really fun and great for beginners. Obedience and Rally welcomes mixed breeds with open arms.

There will be experienced and helpful ring “judges” for each sport, and they are happy to advise and instruct when necessary.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to be able to come out, work with their dogs and be evaluated and advised by such competent judges,” said Channel City Kennel Club president Pearl Solomon. “Our club has been promoting these activities since 1970. Of course, we are always trying to encourage greater involvement in the Sport of Dogs, and would hope these events would spark more interest and greater participation.”

This match will offer a Junior Handler Event, in which children are encouraged to take their dogs into the ring and learn how to properly show them. It’s a really good educational opportunity for kids.

The Channel City Kennel Club is now offering “handling” classes for people who want to compete in the breed ring at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road. Club members are available to instruct the public in the sports of Obedience, Rally and even Agility.

“In addition to a Junior Handling ring at this match, we are hoping that folks will come and show off their puppies,” Solomon added. “We have special judging for puppies from 3 to 6 months, from 6 to 9 months, and from 9 to 12 months. It’s good exposure for the pups, as well as for their handlers.”

Registration for these events will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Judging starts at 10:30 a.m. The fee for the first entry of a dog is $8, and $6 for the second entry of the same dog. A percentage of the profits will go to a dog-related charity.

There will also be a great raffle and Girl Scout cookies on sale that day!

Click here for more information on the Channel City Kennel Club, or call Susan at 805.569.5399.

— Janet Bourque represents the Channel City Kennel Club.