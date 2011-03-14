Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Winds Force Postponement of Prescribed Burn Near Jesusita Trail

Operation aimed at cleaning up hazardous vegetation as part of city's Wildland Fire Plan

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | March 14, 2011 | 1:03 a.m.

Windy conditions have forced the Santa Barbara Fire Department to postpone until further notice Monday’s prescribed pile burning of hazardous vegetation between North Ontare and San Roque roads, in the vicinity of the Jesusita Trail.

Firefighters plan to burn what remains of cut and dry vegetation in the North Ontare Fuels Reduction Project, SBFD spokesman Ryan DiGuilio said in a statement Sunday. The operation will take place in the 1700 block of North Ontare, west of Lauro Canyon Reservoir and in the vicinity of the 2009 Jesusita Fire burn area.

Since the project was implemented through the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District in 2006, more than 70 acres of vegetation have been treated.

DiGuilio said the burn will be conducted on property identified in the city’s Wildland Fire Plan as part of the Community Fuels Treatment Network.

SBFD’s vegetation management in the Wildland Fire Plan area targets land outside property owners’ required defensible space. The Fire Department works with individual property owners and neighborhoods on education initiatives, assists with fuel hazard-reduction projects, protects natural resources unique to the area, and helps outline a maintenance program. By coordinating work with multiple property owners, firefighters can have a greater impact on reducing the threat from wildfire.

DiGuilio said the pile burn plan must meet specific weather requirements, such as relative humidity, temperature, and wind speed and direction. Firefighters also must be cognizant of managing smoke, and consider safe and efficient ways to administer the burn for the protection of fire personnel, residents and property.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday’s forecast for San Roque calls for locally breezy conditions with northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures in the low 70s are expected.

Click here for updates on the Santa Barbara Fire Department’s activities as part of the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District. Click here to follow the Santa Barbara Fire Department on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 