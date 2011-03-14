Winds Force Postponement of Prescribed Burn Near Jesusita Trail

Windy conditions have forced the Santa Barbara Fire Department to postpone until further notice Monday’s prescribed pile burning of hazardous vegetation between North Ontare and San Roque roads, in the vicinity of the Jesusita Trail.

Firefighters plan to burn what remains of cut and dry vegetation in the North Ontare Fuels Reduction Project, SBFD spokesman Ryan DiGuilio said in a statement Sunday. The operation will take place in the 1700 block of North Ontare, west of Lauro Canyon Reservoir and in the vicinity of the 2009 Jesusita Fire burn area.

Since the project was implemented through the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District in 2006, more than 70 acres of vegetation have been treated.

DiGuilio said the burn will be conducted on property identified in the city’s Wildland Fire Plan as part of the Community Fuels Treatment Network.

SBFD’s vegetation management in the Wildland Fire Plan area targets land outside property owners’ required defensible space. The Fire Department works with individual property owners and neighborhoods on education initiatives, assists with fuel hazard-reduction projects, protects natural resources unique to the area, and helps outline a maintenance program. By coordinating work with multiple property owners, firefighters can have a greater impact on reducing the threat from wildfire.

DiGuilio said the pile burn plan must meet specific weather requirements, such as relative humidity, temperature, and wind speed and direction. Firefighters also must be cognizant of managing smoke, and consider safe and efficient ways to administer the burn for the protection of fire personnel, residents and property.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday’s forecast for San Roque calls for locally breezy conditions with northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures in the low 70s are expected.

Click here for updates on the Santa Barbara Fire Department’s activities as part of the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District. Click here to follow the Santa Barbara Fire Department on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.