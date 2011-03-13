Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:50 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Districts Holding Pair of Superintendent Search Forums Monday

Public meetings, online survey designed to gauge necessary qualities and strengths for prospective Sarvis replacement

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 13, 2011 | 6:26 p.m.

The Santa Barbara School Districts will be holding public forums Monday night to get input on the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Brian Sarvis is retiring in June after seven years in the post, and the districts contracted with Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to conduct the search for his replacement. The contract was initially awarded to Ray & Associates, which withdrew its proposal, and then Leadership Associates withdrew its proposal as well.

Monday’s forums will take questions and suggestions from all community members who want to attend. An English-language forum will be held in the theater at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and a Spanish-language forum will be held in The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High, 721 E. Cota St., at the same time. HYA consultants will facilitate both meetings.

Anyone can participate in an online survey, which is asking community members, parents, district faculty and staff, students and others to prioritize the qualities of a superintendent. Click here to participate in the survey, which is open until March 25.

With the expected input, HYA consultants will create a leadership profile and create a way to screen candidates and find good potential matches for the district.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

