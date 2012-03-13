Bill Macfadyen: Missing Some Arrows? We Can Help You Scroll on Your Own

If technical difficulties sidelined our carousel, here's how you can restore it

We can tell technology to do wondrous things for us, but sometimes it just decides to do what it wants. Apparently, that happened Saturday.

Some readers may have noticed that the directional arrows in our homepage carousel of pictures went missing over the weekend. One of our Web gurus, Aaron Langlo of First Click, quickly corralled the guilty party and restored the function.

Alas, that brief absence appears to have lingered and some of you are still not seeing the arrows. If you clear your browser’s cache, they should reappear and you’ll be able to scroll through the carousel as before.

The commands for clearing your cache are usually found in the “Clear Your History” or similar pulldown settings from your browser’s navigation bar.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.