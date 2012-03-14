Celebrate Business After-Hours in a Bungalow at Senior Planning Services
Enjoy appetizers and wine while networking at the March 21 event
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | March 14, 2012 | 1:04 a.m.
The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s March Business After-Hours event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at Coastal Home Care/Senior Planning Services, 1811 State St. in Santa Barbara.
Enjoy appetizers and a glass of wine in the bungalow along with great networking.
Don’t forget your business cards to win fabulous door prizes!
The cost is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers and at the door.
Click here to register.
