Community Action Commission Awarded $5 Million Federal Grant for Head Start

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has been awarded a nearly $5.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to continue funding its Head Start program.

The program in Santa Barbara County serves more than 1,300 families at 36 sites.

Operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Head Start is a leader in early childhood development and education, and provides grants to public and private nonprofits. Head Start focuses on helping preschoolers develop early reading and math skills and promotes school readiness through educational, health and other services to children and families.

“This is great news for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara,” Capps said. “For years, this successful program has provided critical assistance and services to thousands of families in our community. We all know how important the first years of a child’s life are to determining success — both inside and outside the classroom. That’s why it’s so critical for our children to have access to quality early learning programs, like Head Start. The Community Action Commission has demonstrated the quality and effectiveness of its Head Start program, and in these difficult fiscal times these federal dollars are a wise investment for the future.”

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County was recently recognized for its outstanding achievements in early childhood education by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Continued federal funding was made possible by the demonstrated quality of its programs in Santa Barbara County.

“We are honored to receive the federal Head Start funding for Santa Barbara County once again,” said Mattie Gadsby, Children’s Services director for the Community Action Commission. “We are committed to serving children who would not otherwise go to preschool, and preparing them for success in kindergarten and beyond.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.