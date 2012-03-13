Dos Pueblos Dominates in JV Boys’ Tennis Win Over Carpinteria

The Warriors' Justin Nathanson a formidable opponent for the Chargers, who pull off an 17-1 victory

Coach Charles Bryant, the history-making CIF Division V girls’ tennis coach, came with his Carpinteria High School boys’ team on Monday to the windy, cool conditions at Dos Pueblos High School.

Unfortunately, he had only eight players and had to forfeit one line, and Dos Pueblos won 17-1. Nonetheless, both teams played with high energy.

One of DP’s varsity captains, Caleb Franzen, stayed for the whole match and gave pointers to the JV doubles players. Singles matches proved to be quite tough, where two sets went to tiebreakers vs. the Warrior’s No. 1, Justin Nathanson, who mixed up his shots. Dylan Zapata stayed with him until the set tiebreaker, then took charge of the points, at 7-3.

Quinn Hensley (aka Quinnster the Determined) led 4-3 when the side of his foot started to hurt. Even with taping, it still hurt. He toughed it out and took the tiebreaker, 9-7. By the third round, Matt Wu took Nathanson down 6-0.

In doubles action, the sets went quickly, and the Chargers lost only 12 games in nine sets. William Bermant showed his versatility and played well with three partners — Peter Bermant, Ameet Braganza and Landon Brand.

Way to go, Chargers, and Coach Gabi! Next up for the Dos Pueblos JV team is an away match at Calabasas on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Dylan Zapata 2-0

Quinn Hensley 2-0

Matt Wu 2-0

Carpinteria Singles

Justin Nathanson 0-3

Ben Murray 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Richard Souleles/Eugene Cho 3-0

William/Peter Bermant 1-0

William Bermant/Ameet Braganza 1-0

William Bermant/Landon Brand 0-1

Kyle Riharb and Sanad Shabbar 3-0

Carpinteria Doubles

Jon Cleek/Collin Nathanson 0-3

Sam Gutierrez/David Harms 0-3

Cole Menegan/Nate Nunes 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.