DRI Dental Day

Dr. Cherry Ma, right, dental resident with the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, examines Abigail Perez’s teeth during Direct Relief International’s Dental Day held Saturday at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics’ Dental Clinic. Dental Day provides a free dental clinic for low-income children in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Local schools refer children whose families cannot afford dental care. This year, 30 children were seen at the clinic. Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics provides comprehensive health care to all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay.

