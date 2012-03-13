Kick Off ‘30 Days to Earth Day’ with LoaTree Lounge at SOhO

Proceeds from the March 20 double-header event will benefit the Community Environmental Council's annual festival

Kick off “30 Days to Earth Day” with LoaTree Lounge, an Earth Day benefit event for the Community Environmental Council’s annual Earth Day Festival, set for April 21-22 in Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

LoaTree Lounge, a double-header event, will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club. A special menu and drinks will be served all night.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door. Pre-sale tickets are available at SOhO or the Community Environmental Council, or click here to find them online.

From 6 to 8 p.m., join Santa Barbara Green Drinks, the monthly gathering for those interested in green business, social responsibility, community-building and networking. Dan Zimmerman and friends will provide live tunes, SOhO will provide a special menu and Vibrant Earth Juices will be mixed into specialty drinks.

From 8 to 11 p.m., LoaTree Lounge will swing into full gear. Pull up a seat and prepare for an evening of fashion and entertainment.

Performances include will include:

» Upcycled Spring Fashion Show with local designers BeBe, Ornate Firefly and VJ;

» Special performance by Los Angeles-based the Wandering Marionettes

» Hoop and spinning performance with Aya Papaya and friends

» Music, a raffle and more! Raffle prizes by Arbor Skateboards, Bebe Photography, Horny Toad, Oreana Winery, PrAna, Whitney Castro Paintings and others.

Proceeds from LoaTree Lounge and Green Drinks will support the CEC’s annual Earth Day Festival. In addition to serving as Earth Day’s hosts, the CEC focuses its energy on building a community-based movement that transitions the region off of fossil fuels in one generation — Fossil Free by ’33. Click here for more information about the Earth Day Festival, including volunteer and exhibitor opportunities.

LoaTree is an eco-lifestyle and services company based in Santa Barbara. LoaTree works with “better world” businesses and organizations through marketing/public relations, organizational/business development, event management and production and movement building. For more information, click here or call 805.886.0355.

— Chad Quilico represents LoaTree.