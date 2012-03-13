Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:49 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Open House to Showcase Big Experiences at Small School

Hear from administrators, faculty and families beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | March 13, 2012 | 5:11 p.m.

“A small school can be a really big experience,” Providence Hall Head of School David O’Neil said. “Individual students have more opportunities for a broader range of experiences than they would have in a larger school.”

Visitors at this Sunday’s open house at the private, Christian, college preparatory school’s interim campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido St. can talk to faculty, coaches and students about the big experience of being part of a school with an enrollment currently numbering fewer than 100 students.

“Our size makes us a nimble,” O’Neil said. “If a student has an interest, he can start a club. If participation in multiple activities causes a scheduling conflict, we can make an adjustment.”

In just the past few weeks, Providence Hall senior Faith Emerson played in the CIF-SS state championship girls basketball game, led the makeup crew for the spring play production, discussed economics with master teacher Bruce Rottman — himself recently invited to a seminar in Washington, D.C., with the Federal Reserve chief — and initiated new spirit wear designs for the student body.

Another senior, Andrew Meyer, spent back-to-back weekends singing with an elite honor choir in Reno and playing a lead role in the spring play. Ryan Halsey performed key ASB leadership functions as sophomore class president, received an invitation to a statewide summer leadership conference, went on a Big Sur backpacking trip with his Fitness Pursuits class, and played a major role in the play.

“Similar stories can be written about every Providence Hall student,” O’Neil said.

Joyce Luy, director of admissions at Providence Hall (and recently retired dean of admissions for Westmont College), will welcome families and prospective students to tour the explore the school’s offerings this Sunday, March 18. Registration and refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m., and the program will begin promptly at 2 p.m.

Open house guests will hear from O’Neil, meet teachers and learn about Providence Hall’s unique liberal arts curriculum integrating the Christian faith for grades 7 through 12. Parents and prospective students can discover the school’s extensive athletic and arts offerings and ask questions of current and alumni students and parents. Luy will provide information on applying for admission and the school’s tuition-assistance program.

“Providence Hall is unique educational opportunity here in Santa Barbara,” O’Neil said. “We look forward to sharing with our guests the life-changing experience our school offers young people.”

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to register.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

