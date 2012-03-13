Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Explorers Bring Home 16 Trophies

Local posts earn second place overall in Central Valley competition

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 13, 2012 | 5:43 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Explorer Program brought home several awards after competing in the Fourth Annual Central Valley Law Enforcement Explorer Competition in Tulare over the weekend.

Thirty-one Explorers representing all four Sheriff’s Posts — Post 32 in Santa Maria, Post 34 in Lompoc, Post 36 in Santa Ynez and Post 830 in Goleta — competed against 19 California Highway Patrol, police and sheriff’s Explorer posts from agencies throughout California.

Sheriff Explorers earned 16 trophies, including second place overall for their accumulative ranking in the competition. The other trophies were for the following categories:

» First Place: Hazardous Response/Officer Down Scenario
» First Place: Crime Scene Investigation
» First Place: Building Search
» Second Place: Written Law Enforcement Examination
» Second Place: High Risk Stop
» Third Place: Night Time-Suspicious Subject Contact
» Third Place: Law Enforcement Oral Interview
» Fourth Place: High Risk Stop
» Fourth Place: Night Time Traffic Stop
» Fourth Place: Five-Man Tug-O-War
» Fourth Place: Female Obstacle Course
» Fifth Place: Night Time-Suspicious Subject Contact
» Fifth Place: Medical Emergency Scenario
» Fifth Place: Male Obstacle Course
» Fifth Place: Team Obstacle

The following Explorer advisers, sheriff’s volunteers and parent volunteers helped make this competition a huge success:

Sgt. John McCammon, adviser Post 34 (Lompoc); Deputy Bill Borneman, adviser Post 32 (Santa Maria); Deputy Dave Robertson, adviser Post 32 (Santa Maria); Deputy Dan Calderon, adviser Post 830 (Santa Barbara); Deputy Matthew Banks, adviser Post 830 (Santa Barbara); Deputy Sandra Rivera, adviser Post 36 (Santa Ynez); Deputy Mike Guynn, adviser Post 36 (Santa Ynez); Deputy Chris MacAuley, adviser Post 34 (Lompoc); CHP Sgt. Mike Forkin, Post 32 (Santa Maria); CHP Officer Mike Gruver, Post 32 (Santa Maria); sheriff’s volunteer Tracey Borneman, Post 32 (Santa Maria); sheriff’s volunteer Damien Rivera, Post 34 (Lompoc); and Deanna McCammon, Post 34 (Lompoc).

Law Enforcement Exploring is a worksite-based program for young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are 14 to 21 years of age. The Explorer Program is for young people with interests in the fields of law, law enforcement or public safety.

The Explorer Program helps youths gain insight into a variety of programs that offer hands-on career activities. The intent of law enforcement exploring is to educate and involve youth in law enforcement operations, to interest them in possible law enforcement careers, and to build confidence and responsibility. Click here for more information.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 