Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Explorers Bring Home 16 Trophies

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Explorer Program brought home several awards after competing in the Fourth Annual Central Valley Law Enforcement Explorer Competition in Tulare over the weekend.

Thirty-one Explorers representing all four Sheriff’s Posts — Post 32 in Santa Maria, Post 34 in Lompoc, Post 36 in Santa Ynez and Post 830 in Goleta — competed against 19 California Highway Patrol, police and sheriff’s Explorer posts from agencies throughout California.

Sheriff Explorers earned 16 trophies, including second place overall for their accumulative ranking in the competition. The other trophies were for the following categories:

» First Place: Hazardous Response/Officer Down Scenario

» First Place: Crime Scene Investigation

» First Place: Building Search

» Second Place: Written Law Enforcement Examination

» Second Place: High Risk Stop

» Third Place: Night Time-Suspicious Subject Contact

» Third Place: Law Enforcement Oral Interview

» Fourth Place: High Risk Stop

» Fourth Place: Night Time Traffic Stop

» Fourth Place: Five-Man Tug-O-War

» Fourth Place: Female Obstacle Course

» Fifth Place: Night Time-Suspicious Subject Contact

» Fifth Place: Medical Emergency Scenario

» Fifth Place: Male Obstacle Course

» Fifth Place: Team Obstacle

The following Explorer advisers, sheriff’s volunteers and parent volunteers helped make this competition a huge success:

Sgt. John McCammon, adviser Post 34 (Lompoc); Deputy Bill Borneman, adviser Post 32 (Santa Maria); Deputy Dave Robertson, adviser Post 32 (Santa Maria); Deputy Dan Calderon, adviser Post 830 (Santa Barbara); Deputy Matthew Banks, adviser Post 830 (Santa Barbara); Deputy Sandra Rivera, adviser Post 36 (Santa Ynez); Deputy Mike Guynn, adviser Post 36 (Santa Ynez); Deputy Chris MacAuley, adviser Post 34 (Lompoc); CHP Sgt. Mike Forkin, Post 32 (Santa Maria); CHP Officer Mike Gruver, Post 32 (Santa Maria); sheriff’s volunteer Tracey Borneman, Post 32 (Santa Maria); sheriff’s volunteer Damien Rivera, Post 34 (Lompoc); and Deanna McCammon, Post 34 (Lompoc).

Law Enforcement Exploring is a worksite-based program for young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are 14 to 21 years of age. The Explorer Program is for young people with interests in the fields of law, law enforcement or public safety.

The Explorer Program helps youths gain insight into a variety of programs that offer hands-on career activities. The intent of law enforcement exploring is to educate and involve youth in law enforcement operations, to interest them in possible law enforcement careers, and to build confidence and responsibility. Click here for more information.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.