Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:54 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Teaming Up on Board Development Program for Nonprofits

Seven-month educational series will begin this spring for Santa Barbara County organizations

By Jessica Tade for the Santa Barbara Foundation | March 13, 2012 | 2:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to partner with the Ventura County Community Foundation on its Board Leadership Institute program, offering applications for the first time to Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizations.

In response to identified community needs, including enhancements and training in board governance and leadership, the two foundations will offer a program this spring for Santa Barbara County nonprofits that will provide opportunities for continued education as part of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s nonprofit excellence offerings.

The program will include in-depth discussions on key topics impacting board members and board service, while elevating volunteer board members’ abilities to govern local nonprofit organizations and demonstrate leadership on behalf of the nonprofit sector.

“By strengthening board leadership, the nonprofits themselves are better able to advance and thrive in achieving their mission,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “This is a new and important investment in our community that will pay good dividends in the long run.”

Hugh Ralston, president and CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation, added: “The fact that we are bringing the combined resources of both foundations to bear on a critical community issue is modeling the kind of collaboration that we know is essential to the health of the sector in these challenging times.”

The Board Leadership Institute is a seven-month program that will be offered to a cohort of 30 individuals, composed of board member pairs from 15 Santa Barbara County organizations. The series will focus on roles, responsibilities, recruitment and engagement; strategic planning; marketing and communications; development and fundraising; ethical, legal and financial literacy, and board/CEO partnership.

Content for the program will be high-level, provided by skilled national and regional facilitators with extensive experience in the nonprofit field. Attendees will be provided with templates, tools and access to cutting-edge resources geared toward supporting effective board service including popular BoardSource publications.

Since its development in 2006, this signature program has been completed by more than 200 Southern California board and community leaders with great results. As one board leadership institute participant put it, “Over the past year, I have seen the results of the training and strategic planning processes unfold in our board and organization. We are finalizing the development of roles and responsibilities, have redefined our mission statement, and are making process in other areas of our organization and program structure. This program works!”

Click here for full session descriptions, more information and applications. Current or incoming board chairs are encouraged to apply. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, April 2.

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 