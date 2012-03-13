Santa Barbara Foundation Teaming Up on Board Development Program for Nonprofits

The Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to partner with the Ventura County Community Foundation on its Board Leadership Institute program, offering applications for the first time to Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizations.

In response to identified community needs, including enhancements and training in board governance and leadership, the two foundations will offer a program this spring for Santa Barbara County nonprofits that will provide opportunities for continued education as part of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s nonprofit excellence offerings.

The program will include in-depth discussions on key topics impacting board members and board service, while elevating volunteer board members’ abilities to govern local nonprofit organizations and demonstrate leadership on behalf of the nonprofit sector.

“By strengthening board leadership, the nonprofits themselves are better able to advance and thrive in achieving their mission,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “This is a new and important investment in our community that will pay good dividends in the long run.”

Hugh Ralston, president and CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation, added: “The fact that we are bringing the combined resources of both foundations to bear on a critical community issue is modeling the kind of collaboration that we know is essential to the health of the sector in these challenging times.”

The Board Leadership Institute is a seven-month program that will be offered to a cohort of 30 individuals, composed of board member pairs from 15 Santa Barbara County organizations. The series will focus on roles, responsibilities, recruitment and engagement; strategic planning; marketing and communications; development and fundraising; ethical, legal and financial literacy, and board/CEO partnership.

Content for the program will be high-level, provided by skilled national and regional facilitators with extensive experience in the nonprofit field. Attendees will be provided with templates, tools and access to cutting-edge resources geared toward supporting effective board service including popular BoardSource publications.

Since its development in 2006, this signature program has been completed by more than 200 Southern California board and community leaders with great results. As one board leadership institute participant put it, “Over the past year, I have seen the results of the training and strategic planning processes unfold in our board and organization. We are finalizing the development of roles and responsibilities, have redefined our mission statement, and are making process in other areas of our organization and program structure. This program works!”

Click here for full session descriptions, more information and applications. Current or incoming board chairs are encouraged to apply. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, April 2.

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.