Scouting for Food Drive Brings In 12,000 Pounds for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts go door to door in local communities collecting bags of canned food

Thanks to the great support from the South Coast community, local Scouts collected 12,100 pounds worth of food during last weekend’s Scouting for Food drive.

Scouts from all over the South Coast conducted a food drive during the past two weeks to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The Boy Scouts slogan is “Do a Good Turn Daily,” and the Scouting for Food drive is one of many “good turns” Scouting does for the community. Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from the Los Padres Council went door to door collecting bags of canned food in neighborhoods throughout the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria. Many of the Scouting troops used paper bags and biodegradable bags this year in an effort to follow the Outdoor Code, which encourages Scouts to “considerate in the outdoors and conservation minded.”

The Los Padres Council has been serving families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since 1917. The Los Padres Council is divided into five districts, with the South Coast District serving the southern section of Santa Barbara County.

The mission of the Los Padres Council is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

The Los Padres Council is happy to partner once again with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for its annual Scouting for Food drive. The mission of the Foodbank “is to provide nourishment to those in need by acquiring and distributing safe nutritious foods via local agencies and providing education to solve hunger and nutrition problems in Santa Barbara County.”

The Foodbank distributed nearly 11 million pounds of food, of which 5.5 million pounds was fresh, nutritious produce.

— Andrew Royster is district executive for the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America.