Search Called Off for Fourth Victim of Boat Capsizing Near Santa Cruz Island

Jose Juan Becerra Perez of Camarillo is believed dead and has been listed as a missing person

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 13, 2012

The search was called off Tuesday for a fourth man missing since Sunday who had been on the boat that capsized off Santa Cruz Island over the weekend.

Jose Juan Becerra Perez, 37, of Camarillo, is believed to be dead and has been listed as a missing person, according to a statement issued by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Perez’s boat was found capsized near the Channel Islands, after an apparent fishing trip with three other men out of Channel Islands Harbor.

The bodies of 37-year-old Sophorn Bun Sieng of Oxnard, 54-year-old Edgar Allen Isnec of Port Hueneme and 52-year-old Ramiro Alvarez Duarte of Oxnard were recovered Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard located a capsized 24-foot recreational boat at 1 p.m. Sunday believed to have belonged to Perez. Earlier that day, a family member of one of the men reported the group missing.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team conducted a search of the area where Perez’s body was believed to be last seen. The operation began at 10 a.m. and concluded at sundown, and although visibility was good, his body was never found.

Though the final report from the Coroner’s Office is not expected for several weeks, preliminary evidence suggests the men died from hypothermia and/or drowning.

An earlier statement from the U.S. Coast Guard said that none of the men was wearing life jackets when the bodies were recovered.

