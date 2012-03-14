Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Your Online Vote Could Give Storyteller Children’s Center a Storybook Ending

Santa Barbara nonprofit devoted to helping homeless children is in the running for $50,000

By Dana Istre for Storyteller Children's Center | March 14, 2012 | 12:11 a.m.

A truly wonderful story can come true — if you will be a part of it.

You see, a contest is going on. For only three more weeks. And, if you and your friends will just vote online, then Storyteller Children’s Center of Santa Barbara may win as much as $50,000 to continue with its amazing work with homeless children.

Maybe you haven’t heard of this local charity and its selfless volunteers and teachers. It’s a Santa Barbara phenomenon, devoted to helping the children of our homeless population. They do, of course, tell stories — to underprivileged and at-risk children ages 18 months to 5 years — but that’s not all they’re about. They also provide lifesaving health care and support. For many of these kids — some from abusive and neglectful situations — their only chance for normalcy in their lives comes through Storyteller.

Every year, Cultivate Wines donates 10 percent of its gross revenue to selected charities around the country that service education and children’s needs. It’s our luck that Storyteller is one of the chosen 30 organizations this time.

So, will you be a part of this? Will you spend three minutes doing an exceptionally generous act by going online and voting for Storyteller?

Click here to vote.

If 10,000 votes are collected, we win! Because if Storyteller wins, we all win. You and I — together — can give these children hope and a head start in life.

So, what’s the reward for you, when you become a part of this story? Well, picture a huge smile on a little child’s face. Add a big laugh and maybe some singing. Listen to tiny hands clapping. That’s for you — for you, and your open heart.

Pass it on! Pay it forward!

— Dana Istre represents the Storyteller Children’s Center.

