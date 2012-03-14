Summer Solstice Celebration Seeks Applicants for Junior Artists Scholarship

The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is searching for applicants for the annual Jethro Davis Memorial Junior Artists Scholarship.

Designed as an artistic mentor program with a limited number of positions, it is open to youths ages 14 to 21 to work directly with Solstice staff artists on the creation of ensembles for the parade in a community arts workshop.

“This hands-on program teaches young artists about every facet of ‘celebration arts’ and includes an honorarium of between $100 and $500, depending upon level of participation, to be awarded at the completion of the workshop in end of June,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said. “Solstice provides the expertise, the materials, the instruction and the place for young artists to use their creative talents, and has established after-school workshop hours to accommodate young, aspiring artists.

“Two of our previous recipients now have successful art careers. They think that their Solstice work helped to create portfolios that opened many doors for them. It also gave them experience with art that is not currently taught in schools but can be applied to a variety of careers.”

Because of the limited number of positions, interested young artists are encouraged to submit a letter about themselves and their desire to participate in this program by April 20. Letters may be submitted by email, fax or mail, but must be received by April 24 to accommodate the workshop schedule of mid-May to late June.

“Fantasy” is the theme for this year’s 38th annual celebration. The 2012 Summer Solstice Celebration opens June 22 in Alameda Park, with the parade on State Street set for June 23. The festival continues through June 24.

The junior artist in residence position honors the life of Jethro Davis, who died in 2000. Davis was raised by the public arts community, mentored by its masters and supported by the magic of its spirit, Bratton said. From 1994 to 1999, he was the junior artist in residence, a mostly unpaid position that came with adult responsibilities, many of which he was able to delegate. He designed and created five major pieces and introduced dozens of his friends to Summer Solstice and the arts community.

Email scholarship submissions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or fax them to 805.935.3927. Submissions may be mailed to Summer Solstice Office, P.O. Box 21141, Santa Barbara, CA 93121.

The Solstice Celebration is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that produces the parade, festival and community arts workshop from donations and sponsorships.

Solstice business sponsorships also are available. Click here for more information. Solstice 2011 souvenir posters, shirts and caps are also available online.

— Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.