UCSB Arts & Lectures Receives ‘Imagine a World’ Award from Alpha Resource Center

Staff recognized for 'building a community where people of all abilities are welcomed and celebrated through the arts'

UCSB Arts & Lectures recently received the “Imagine a World” Award from the Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

During a short presentation at A&L’s office on the UCSB campus, Alpha recognized Arts & Lectures’ Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci and her staff for their leadership in “building a community where people of all abilities are welcomed and celebrated through the arts.”

The Imagine a World Award recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals that treat all people with dignity and respect and foster a community that welcomes the participation of all people.

On hand to present the award were Kim Olson, Alpha Resource Center’s executive director; Julie Badella, director of program services; Amy Buesker, Teen Extreme/EXPO coordinator for Alpha; Becca Kennedy, a participant in Alpha’s EXPO program and a longtime attendee of A&L shows; and Maxine Muñoz, Kennedy’s job coach.

“As an events presenter, Arts & Lectures feels a responsibility to present programming that reflects the human condition in all its glorious complexity, to educate people about what’s happening today and inspire them as they look toward the future,” Billeci said in a statement. “We appreciate your recognition, salute the work of Alpha Resource Center and pledge to continue to work for the dignity and respect for all people.”

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.