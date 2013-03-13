Early Application Deadline Is Friday for Antioch University’s Summer Writing Institute

Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new Summer Writing Institute, July 28 to Aug. 3, is accepting priority applications from prospective students until the early-bird deadline this Friday.

Writers of all experience levels who are interested in fiction, nonfiction, screenwriting or writing for young people are encouraged to apply for this world-class program on California’s Central Coast.

“We are delighted to have attracted some of the highest-caliber writers in their fields as faculty for this weeklong intensive program,” SWI Director Marcia Meier. “As a result, our selection of workshops is both substantive and creative. SWI’s format gives writers the opportunity to get personalized, extensive feedback from a prestigious author. Early applicants who are accepted to the program will be more likely to get their first choice of workshops before they fill up.”

Meeting at the university’s campus in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, participants will work with the same instructor daily in intimate groups of no more than 10 students, to learn and practice the qualities of exceptional writing in each genre. At the end of the week, students will come away with the ability to assess their own writing and the specific skills and techniques necessary to bring it to publishable level.

Among the Summer Writing Institute workshops are: “Finding Your Voice” with novelist Gail Tsukiyama; “Creating Worlds” with novelist Josh Conviser, “Making Meaning from Your Memories” with memoirist Maureen Murdock, “Developing Your Story Intuition” with screenwriter Robin Swicord, “Adapting for the Screen” with John Pielmeier and “Writing YA from the Inside Out” with Jennifer Bosworth.

Besides the daily workshop intensives, there will be networking activities, evening readings by distinguished authors and two afternoon panels, “How to Get Published” and “Breaking Into New Genres,” that will give participants a keen awareness of today’s publishing industry and the opportunities it affords.

A first-night reception with dinner, continental breakfast each morning and a closing luncheon are included in the $975 program cost. After this Friday, the non-refundable application fee will increase from $75 to $100 through the final April 27 deadline. Application fees will be applied to tuition for accepted participants. Space is limited to only 120 participants.

— Marcia Meier is director of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Summer Writing Institute.