Goleta Offering Community Emergency Response Training Starting in April

The City of Goleta is once again offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

The class will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 13, 20 and 27 at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

CERT is a free program open to residents of Goleta who are older than age 18. It prepares community members to take a more active role in emergency preparedness.

CERT participants are trained to serve as part of neighborhood or workplace response teams in the event of a major disaster, when emergency services may not be available and when residents may have to rely on each other for life-saving and life-sustaining needs.

Participants in the CERT program will learn about disaster preparedness and response, basic fire safety, disaster psychology, first aid, and light search and rescue techniques.

The course will conclude with a mock-disaster drill that will test the participants’ knowledge and skills learned in the training. The CERT course is taught by firefighters, first responders and volunteers from Santa Barbara County.

The classes are free of charge, but space is limited. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Contact Luz Reyes-Martin at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.961.7558 to sign up today.

This program is offered through Goleta Prepare Now.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.