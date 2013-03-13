Goleta Water District Receives $56,000 Refund from Insurance Provider

The Goleta Water District Board of Directors accepted a refund check for $56,000 on Tuesday from the district’s insurance provider, the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority (ACWA/JPIA).

The check represented a partial return of prior years’ insurance premiums, due to the district’s successful efforts to control and reduce property, liability and workers’ compensation losses.

“This ACWA/JPIA refund once again demonstrates the effectiveness of the district’s policies and procedures to protect our assets and our employees,” Board of Directors president Bill Rosen said. “The district’s efforts have resulted in reduced injury and damage claims, as well as lower costs for ratepayers.”

The district previously received a refund of $90,052 on Feb. 8, 2011, for its successful risk management practices and record.

“Employee safety is one of our highest priorities,” district General Manager John McInnes said. “Since 1997, the district has maintained an employee-led team focusing on the continuous improvement of risk management strategies. This refund is a positive reminder that such proactive actions can help the bottom line.”

The ACWA/JPIA is a partnership of nearly 300 public water agencies in California. These agencies have pooled their resources to provide property and casualty insurance coverage and claims handling, as well as, related training and loss control services. ACWA JPIA has refunded more than $25.3 million to members over the last five years, including investment income earned. As of Sept. 30, 2012, for example, 168 of the JPIA’s approximately 289 members will receive refund checks totaling approximately $3.8 million.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project.

— Dave Matson is assistant general manager for the Goleta Water District.