Novelist Ron Hansen to Speak at Kickoff for Westmont Reading Series

Novelist Ron Hansen, author of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, will help launch the Westmont Reading Series at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 in the Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The event is free and open to the public.

“The Westmont Reading Series will annually present writers of national reputation to the Santa Barbara community,” said Paul Willis, Westmont College English professor and Santa Barbara poet laureate. “We are pleased to inaugurate our series with Ron Hansen, one of the most versatile and remarkable contemporary writers of fiction. His prose is image-rich and spot-on, and he traverses a wide range of subject matters, from Jesse James to Victorian nuns, plumbing both our depravity and our spiritual depths.”

Hansen has written many other novels, including Mariette in Ecstasy, Atticus, Hitler’s Niece, Isn’t It Romantic?, Exiles, A Wild Surge of Guilty Passion and most recently She Loves Me Not: New and Selected Stories.

Hansen, a graduate of Creighton University, served in the military before earning a master of fine arts degree from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 1974 and a master of arts degree in spirituality from Santa Clara University. He earned a Wallace Stegner Creative Writing Fellowship at Stanford University and fellowships from the Michigan Society of Fellows, the National Endowment for the Arts, the John Simon Guggenheim, Lyndhurst and Lila Wallace-Reader’s Digest Foundations.

Hansen teaches courses in writing and literature at Santa Clara University, where he is the Gerard Manley Hopkins, S.J. professor in the arts and humanities.

For more information, contact Willis at 805.565.7174 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.