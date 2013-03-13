Rotary Club of SB North Salutes Adams School’s Nguyen Family

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Nguyen family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for February, and at the Feb. 27 club meeting they were presented with a certificate honoring their contributions.

Parents Young and Amparo Nguyen have shown great leadership and inspiration in volunteering their time for campus events and in helping fundraise for Adams School; they are typically the top earners for Adams fundraisers and have done so for many years.

Amparo was instrumental in one of the sixth-grade Science Camp fundraisers this year — the Pozole Night dinner. Because Amparo is fluent in both English and Spanish, she can connect with families who are not fluent English speakers. She has the gift of bringing people together through her open and generous personality, and her actions demonstrate that school is a top priority for her family. She helps others recognize a greater potential in themselves.

Sixth-grader Natalie is a very kind and determined young lady. She won the Character Counts Award for Caring because she is always looking out for the well-being of others. A very hard worker in the classroom, she is eager to learn and never afraid to ask questions. She loves to read and always has a dictionary nearby so she can learn every new word in her reading.

In math, Natalie is an “expert” and helps her classmates when they need it. Natalie’s kindness and dedication to learning are a great role model for her peers.

First-grader Sophia is bubbly, fun, and loves to learn. She is popular and friendly with everyone. Sophia recently got glasses and she loves wearing them. After taking reading quizzes, she is excited and anxious to see her scores — she is more than halfway to reaching her goal.

After going to Little Saigon in Los Angeles to celebrate the Chinese New Year with her family, she was excited to relate her experiences; she even brought her dad to class to share his perspective.

The Nguyens are an outstanding example of what it takes to be chosen as an “Adams Family.”

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.