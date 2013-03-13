Santa Barbara Bank & Trust to Hold Community Shred Day in Solvang

Union Bank/Santa Barbara Bank & Trust will hold a Community Shred Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.
Items that can be shred:
» All types of paper, any color
» File folders, any color
» No need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands
» Six “banker box” containers maximum
We cannot accept cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders. There is a six-box maximum per vehicle.
— Kara Woods represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.