Parents of Special Education Put Together Scrapbooking Marathon

Parents of Special Education is hosting a two-day scrapbooking marathon beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday.

The event will be held in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road. The money raised at the event will help pay for classroom “wish list” items for programs at county Special Education Department.

Each year, Parents of Special Education asks the teachers to provide a list of items they “wish” they had, but are over budget; for example, special sensory toys for the LEAP Autism Program and computer software for creating social stories to help children with disabilities understand their daily routine: making friends, asking for help, and sharing toys.

Scheduled events include craft demonstrations by scrapbook and stamping professionals, a yoga demonstration, a belly dance demonstration, a sandwich bar, a pasta dinner and much more.

Event sponsors and raffle donors include Massage Envy, Santa Barbara Scrapbooks, Bennett’s, Chef Karim’s Restaurant, Chili’s, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Craft Essentials, Creative Memories consultant Laura Ishikawa, Metropolitan Theaters, Sephora, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and many more.

To reserve your scrapbook space, call Cathy at 805.450.0531 or Jennifer at 805.722.2810. Registration is $50. Click here for more information.

Rebecca Carroll is a Noozhawk contributor.