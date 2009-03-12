Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 1:48 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 

Parents of Special Education Put Together Scrapbooking Marathon

Two-day fundraiser will fulfill wish lists for Santa Barbara County special-ed programs.

By Rebecca Carroll, Noozhawk Contributor | March 12, 2009 | 11:14 a.m.

Parents of Special Education is hosting a two-day scrapbooking marathon beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday.

The event will be held in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road. The money raised at the event will help pay for classroom “wish list” items for programs at county Special Education Department.

Each year, Parents of Special Education asks the teachers to provide a list of items they “wish” they had, but are over budget; for example, special sensory toys for the LEAP Autism Program and computer software for creating social stories to help children with disabilities understand their daily routine: making friends, asking for help, and sharing toys.

Scheduled events include craft demonstrations by scrapbook and stamping professionals, a yoga demonstration, a belly dance demonstration, a sandwich bar, a pasta dinner and much more.

Event sponsors and raffle donors include Massage Envy, Santa Barbara Scrapbooks, Bennett’s, Chef Karim’s Restaurant, Chili’s, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Craft Essentials, Creative Memories consultant Laura Ishikawa, Metropolitan Theaters, Sephora, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and many more.

To reserve your scrapbook space, call Cathy at 805.450.0531 or Jennifer at 805.722.2810. Registration is $50. Click here for more information.

Rebecca Carroll is a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 