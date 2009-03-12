Parents of Special Education Put Together Scrapbooking Marathon

Parents of Special Education is hosting a two-day scrapbooking marathon beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday.
The event will be held in the auditorium at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road. The money raised at the event will help pay for classroom “wish list” items for programs at county Special Education Department.
Scheduled events include craft demonstrations by scrapbook and stamping professionals, a yoga demonstration, a belly dance demonstration, a sandwich bar, a pasta dinner and much more.
Event sponsors and raffle donors include Massage Envy, Santa Barbara Scrapbooks, Bennett’s, Chef Karim’s Restaurant, Chili’s, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Craft Essentials, Creative Memories consultant Laura Ishikawa, Metropolitan Theaters, Sephora, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and many more.
To reserve your scrapbook space, call Cathy at 805.450.0531 or Jennifer at 805.722.2810. Registration is $50. Click here for more information.
Rebecca Carroll is a Noozhawk contributor.