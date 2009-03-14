Eagle Scouts Invited to Join New Central Coast Alumni Chapter

On the eve of Scouting's 100th anniversary, Los Padres Council embarks on a campaign for previous generations to guide the next

The National Eagle Scout Association is starting a Central Coast chapter and the Boy Scouts of America’s Los Padres Council has issued a call to join to all Eagle scouts, past and present.

The aim is to identify all Eagle scouts living locally for the purpose of celebrating Scouting, serving the council and supporting the next generation of Eagle scouts. Los Padres Council serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with its South Coast District serving Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara.

With 5 million members, the Boy Scouts of America is the nation’s largest youth organization. It will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2010.

Click here for more information or contact acting South Coast District director Justin Jepsen at [email protected] or 805.967.0105.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen (Eagle scout, Class of 1976) can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .