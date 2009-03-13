Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Whale’s Whereabouts Postpones Santa Barbara Harbor Dredging

The $500,000 spring dredging project has been delayed by the presence of a lingering 25-foot gray whale

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 13, 2009 | 7:21 p.m.

A California gray whale in the neighborhood has led to the delay of scheduled dredging in Santa Barbara Harbor.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of the Los Angeles District, on the recommendation of the city of Santa Barbara and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, has postponed the harbor maintenance dredging because of the presence of the 25-foot whale. The operation was to have started Friday.

“We recognize the significance of this whale in the harbor,” said Col. Thomas Magness, the corps’ district commander. “Our dredging operation can wait!”

The wait is not without consequences, however, and could have a significant impact on the $500,000 project, which was estimated to be completed by mid-April. According to the city and the corps, there may still be enough time to complete the project, depending on the length of the whale’s stay.

“We are pleased that federal agencies are working to resolve this situation, and we will follow their direction regarding when the spring dredging cycle may commence,” said John Bridley, the city’s waterfront director. “Hopefully, the dredging can still be completed on time and on budget.”

Meanwhile, local and federal agencies — Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, NOAA and the California Department of Fish & Game — will continue monitoring the whale’s whereabouts from land and sea. They will also be educating the public about allowable whale-watching practices.

Officials say boaters may continue entering and exiting the harbor as usual, while exercising extra caution to avoid the whale, which on occasion has swum into the inner harbor. Marine experts aren’t sure why the whale has lingered in the area since early this month, but it appears undernourished and weak.

The planned dredging operation is the second this fiscal year under a multiyear contract administered by the corps. Because of its configuration and currents, the harbor shoals area is remedied twice a year by maintenance dredging.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 