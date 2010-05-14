Go Treasure Hunting at Harbor Nautical Swap Meet

Wade through tackle, trinkets and other things on Saturday at the waterfront

The city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, invites the public to the fourth annual Santa Barbara Harbor Nautical Swap Meet from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15.

This year’s swap meet will bring hundreds of treasure-seekers down to the waterside. Dozens of vendors will be packed into one location in the Main Harbor parking lot near Marina 3.

This swap meet has become “the place” to search for all kinds of seafaring booty including tackle and gear, surfboards, fishing poles, inflatable boats, boat rigging, boat motors and other marine/nautical items.

So, gather up the family and come spend an adventurous morning of fun. Free refreshments will be provided by the merchants association.

For more information, call 805.564.5531 or visit the Waterfront Business Office at 132-A Harbor Way in Santa Barbara (above West Marine).

— Brian Slagle is an administrative analyst for the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.