Goldberg Files Nomination Papers as Republican in Assembly Race

Daniel Goldberg officially became a candidate for the 35th Assembly District seat Friday after filing nomination papers at the Ventura County Government Center. Running as a Republican, he seeks to win the nomination on June 8.

“This race is all about the economy,” Goldberg said. “We need to elect someone who can create jobs. I have a jobs plan lined up, while the other candidates are just bickering.”

The race to succeed Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, will turn out to be one of the most hotly contested elections California. Goldberg will face off in the primary against former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Mike Stoker. Among Democrats, Susan Jordan and Das Williams are jockeying for their party’s nomination.

— Ken Vartanian is campaign manager for Goldberg for Assembly.