Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Robin Gauss Elected to Old Spanish Days Board

Professional engineer-diver is a longtime Fiesta volunteer

By Kathryn McKee | March 15, 2010 | 12:43 a.m.

Robin Gauss
Robin Gauss

Robin Gauss was elected recently to the nonprofit Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Board of Directors. Gauss began with Old Spanish Days Fiesta activities in 1993 as a Bienvenidos volunteer, became a parade marshal, and has assisted in numerous behind the scenes Fiesta activities. A lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, he attended local schools and graduated in the first Marine Diving Technology program at SBCC in 1970.

Gauss is a professional engineer-diver with U.S. and Australian certifications employed by L-3 Communications, MariPro Division in Goleta, and performs engineering and diving operations on undersea projects worldwide. He developed and built hardware for the movies The Abyss and Titanic, and produced and has placed equipment at the North Pole and numerous other Arctic locations.

He is also a U.S. merchant mariner, a submersible pilot, an amateur radio operator and an Army veteran.

He owns La Cumbre Canyon Ranch, a sustainable fruit producer certificated by California Certified Organic Farmers. He’s a board member of Terra Marine Research & Education and is a volunteer pilot for Aeromedicos, flying supplies to support medical operations in remote areas of Baja California.

The 86th Old Spanish Days-Fiesta takes place Aug. 4-8. Click here for more information.

— Kathryn McKee is media relations director of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 