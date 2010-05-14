Taylor Reaume a Pro at Helping Businesses Find Success in Online Searches

It wasn’t that long ago that I was looking up the definition of SEO (search engine optimization), a phrase that has clearly hit a tipping point for the mass consciousness. Simply put, it’s a process of designing a Web site to get the highest ranking on search sites such as Google, Yahoo!, MSN and Bing. As more and more people are migrating to the Web for their news, purchasing and product research, SEO has become a critical component of any business’ strategy. I recently attended the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast and met Taylor Reaume — who eats, sleeps and breathes SEO.

Raised in Santa Margarita, which Reaume calls a San Luis Obispo cowboy town of only about 1,000 residents, he left to attend college at Humboldt State University. A clearly ambitious soul, Reaume earned an economics and marketing degree, while learning to build and optimize Web sites. His first venture out the door was Loopwise.com, a music collaboration turned stock music Web site, which he later sold for six figures.

Next he turned his focus to building The Search Engine Pros, a Santa Barbara-based company that offers a host of search marketing services for various products and services.

Reaume said that nearly 90 percent of consumers are making purchasing decisions online, so mailers and traditional advertising don’t have the same impact today. Businesses want to see return on their marketing investment, and online methods offer that hard data almost instantaneously.

“Having a Web site is no longer optional for a company,” Reaume said. “Depending on their size and brand recognition, their goals are different, but everyone needs a Web presence, and that opportunity should be maximized by SEO.”

High ranking on the search sites puts you in front of the customer and tells the customer you have a certain amount of credibility.

Reaume said a Web site’s title tag is one of the most important factors in achieving high search engine ranking. This string of words defines a title in the browser toolbar and displays a title for the page in search-engine results. His second suggestion is to use popular, highly searched keywords on the site. He notes that often a simple modification in a keyword can produce a “keyword treasure” that will dramatically enhance search results.

His final suggestion was to add original content, in the way of articles or blog entries. The search engines love content, and you’re awarded high rank if the content is fresh and relevant to the site focus.

If all of this sounds too complicated, Reaume is here to help. He hosts free SEO seminars twice weekly at The Eagle Inn, 232 Natoma Ave., where locals gather to discuss SEO, site traffic and brainstorm business ideas. Knowing that companies need various levels of help, Reaume can assemble a customized package for businesses that need everything from Web site optimization to a full site overhaul. He also offers social media outreach, which includes posting business-relevant, strategic information to Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and other sites.

He also suggests companies come up with top 10 lists or a “Did you know?” series as social media content topics that keep customers coming back to your site. He said one Twitter re-tweet made his phone ring off the hook, only reinforcing the value of the network.

Reaume works with a range of local, national and international clients, which include mom-and-pop shops to Fortune 500 companies. He also offers multilingual SEO, and says international search engines are “low-hanging fruit” to the search savvy. He says his clients are companies that want more business from Google and/or want to build brand awareness to a targeted segment.

While Reaume is clearly immersed in the technical world of search, he also has his eye on the bigger picture of marketing. He seamlessly flows between discussing company goals and meta tagging.

— Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to see more of her work.