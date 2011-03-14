Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:30 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Fiesta Poster Art Competition Designed to ‘Celebrate Santa Barbara’

Local artists are invited to submit two-dimensional works for consideration

By Kathryn McKee for Old Spanish Days Fiesta | March 14, 2011 | 7:23 p.m.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta and the Santa Barbara Art Association have joined forces for the second time to offer artists in Santa Barbara County the opportunity to compete to have a two-dimensional work of art become the 2011 Fiesta Poster.

The “Ingathering” of the artist’s work will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. For more information about competing, click here or call the OSD office at 805.962.8101.

As one of her responsibilities, 2011 La Presidenta Joanne Funari chooses a theme and the artwork for the annual poster.

“This year, my theme ‘Celebrate Santa Barbara’ is meant to encompass the community,” Funari said. “The artists are free to interpret what Fiesta and the community of Santa Barbara means to them, and I am excited to select this year’s Fiesta poster from those in the competition.”

This is a juried competition, and three jurors will select 40 works of art for hanging in a series of exhibitions, and of the 40, will select 20 Juror’s Choice from which Funari will pick the 2011 poster. In addition a First Place ribbon and award of $100 will be given along with two Honorable Mention ribbons and individual cash prizes of $50 each.

Artists may submit two-dimensional art media including photography, but it must be presented in a professional manner (i.e., clean, framed, wired for hanging, no tooth-saw hangers, no giclées and no wet paint. The work must be labeled on the back with the artist’s name and phone number, and title of piece, medium and price.

The work may be in vertical or horizontal format, but vertical is preferred. It can be any size that is easily handled by one person, and be able to be digitally reduced to 22 inches by 28 inches.

The entry fees are $25 for first entry, $20 for second and $15 for the third piece. Only three pieces may be entered.

— Kathryn McKee is the volunteer public information officer for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

 
