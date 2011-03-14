Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Heart Health the Focus of Friday’s Go Red for Women Luncheon

Santa Barbara event to honor Julie McGovern with Healthy Lifestyle Change Award

By Belinda Gordillo for the American Heart Association | March 14, 2011 | 6:00 p.m.

About 350 women will come together for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon this Friday, March 18, in Santa Barbara to bring attention to heart disease — the No. 1 killer of women.

The event will be held at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Registration and health screenings will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with the luncheon and program scheduled to begin at noon.

Julie McGovern will be honored with the Healthy Lifestyle Change Award for making a positive change in her health and her life.

This year’s event will also feature health education sessions with Dr. Joseph Aragon and Dr. Paul Willis to educate women of their risk for heart attack and stroke, and inspire women to take control of their heart health. Session No. 1 with Dr. Aragon will begin at 11:20 a.m., followed by Session No. 2 at 11:40 a.m. with Dr. William.

Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, will serve as the luncheon chairwoman, and Nancy Olsen of Raytheon will be the survivor speaker.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, claiming the life of a mother, a daughter, a granddaughter every 60 seconds. The annual Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Luncheon seeks to increase awareness of heart disease and to inspire women to take charge of their heart health.

For tickets or more information, call Rebecca Mendoza at 805.963.8862.

— Belinda Gordillo represents the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon.

