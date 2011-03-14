Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:39 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Instructor Steve Stockmal Opens Studio Music Group in Goleta

The facility offers private lessons and other services, including rock star birthday parties

By Mariella Stockmal for Studio Music Group | March 14, 2011 | 4:24 p.m.

After many years of teaching private music lessons, veteran music teacher Steve Stockmal has upgraded to a music school facility and chose Goleta as his base of operations.

“Most parents still drive from Santa Barbara and Montecito to bring their children to our music school, and now Goleta parents can get to us quickly and easily,” he said. “Knowing how important music education is for all ages, we opened the doors to our new music school in May 2010 and have a great team of music teachers.”

Studio Music Group, at 152 Aero Camino, Suite D in Goleta, provides private music lessons for piano, drums, bass, guitar, voice and trombone.

Group rock band classes are offered each Saturday, and there’s also a summer music program. Studio Music Group’s newest service is rock star birthday parties. It’s an innovative idea that gives parents something new to look forward to.

Rock star parties include two hours of private studio time with an engineer; a two-hour recording session; CDs for everyone; jam time on drums, guitars and keyboards; lyric sheets; and a dance party.

— Mariella Stockmal represents Studio Music Group.

