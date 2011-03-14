Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:29 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Julie McGovern Named Executive Director of County’s Red Cross Chapter

Former Cox Communications veteran has a long history of service in Santa Barbara

By Kristiana Kocis for the American Red Cross | March 14, 2011 | 8:02 p.m.

Julie McGovern
Julie McGovern

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter announced Monday that it has hired former Cox Communications executive Julie McGovern to lead the chapter as its new executive director.

McGovern, a 27-year cable TV and digital broadband industry executive, joined Cox in 1997 as vice president and general manager of the Santa Barbara and Bakersfield organizations.

She will be bringing her extensive background in finance, marketing, sales, public and governmental affairs, and operations to strengthen the well-being of the chapter.

“Julie McGovern’s passion for community service and her impressive management skills will help this chapter build on its 118-year tradition of doing something important every day to make our community a safer place to live, work and play,” said Les Carroll, board chairman of the Red Cross.

McGovern serves as a trustee of Sansum Clinic; past board chairwoman of the Greater Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, the Girl Scouts of Tres Condados and Partners in Education; and is past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

She earned a bachelor’s degree at San Jose State University and an executive MBA certificate at the University of Washington.

McGovern and her husband, Steve, have lived in the Santa Barbara community for more than 13 years and enjoy their roles as grandparents to their 3- and 4-year-old grandsons.

— Kristiana Kocis is the public relations and marketing manager for the American Red Cross, Central Coast Region.

